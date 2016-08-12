Olympics-Swimming-Schooling qualifies fastest for 100m butterfly final

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 11 Joseph Schooling of Singapore was the fastest qualifier for the men's 100 metres butterfly final on Friday, while Michael Phelps also secured a spot with the fifth-fastest time about an hour after he won the 200 individual medley final.
Schooling clocked 50.83 seconds, while South Africa's Chad Le Clos had the second fast time of 51.43 on Thursday.
Phelps, who cut short his participation in the IM medal ceremony to race off the pool deck and get ready for the butterfly semi-finals, touched in 51.58 seconds.
The 31-year-old American had to storm home in the second length having turned in last place at the 50m mark.
Only he and Hungary's Laszlo Cseh, who clocked 51.57, qualified from the first semi-final.
Li Zhuhao of China had the third fastest time overall.
Tom Shields of the U.S., Russia's Aleksandr Sadovnikov and France's Mehdy Metella of France round out the top eight for the final where they will attempt to stop Phelps winning his fourth successive Olympic title in the event.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.