Olympics-Swimming-Italy's Paltrinieri wins 1,500m freestyle

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy won the Olympic gold medal in the 1,500 metres freestyle on Saturday.

Connor Jaeger of the United States took the silver, and Italy's Gabriele Detti won bronze. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

