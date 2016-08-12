Olympics-Swimming-Murphy completes U.S. backstroke double

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 11 Ryan Murphy extended a U.S. winning streak and completed a backstroke double on Thursday, adding the Olympic men's 200 metres gold to the 100 title he won earlier in the week.
The U.S. men have now won the event for six successive Olympics dating back to Atlanta in 1996.
Tyler Clary, the gold medallist at London 2012, was unable to defend his title after failing to be selected at the U.S. trials.
Mitch Larkin of Australia won the silver and Russian Evgeny Rylov took the bronze. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.