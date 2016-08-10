Olympics-Swimming-Phelps wins 200m butterfly for 20th gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 Michael Phelps of the United States claimed the 20th Olympic gold medal of his career on Tuesday by winning the 200 metres butterfly final in a race that made up for a stinging 2012 defeat to South African Chad Le Clos.
Japan's Masato Sakai took the silver medal and Hungary's Tamas Kenderesi the bronze.
Le Clos, whose run-up to the Games was overshadowed by news that both his parents had cancer, finished fourth.
Phelps now has 24 Olympic medals with the chance of another later on Tuesday in the 4x200 freestyle relay. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.