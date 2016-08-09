版本:
Olympics-Swimming-Sun takes men's 200m freestyle gold

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 8 Sun Yang became the first Chinese swimmer to win the Olympic men's 200 metres freestyle gold medal on Monday.

Sun, silver medallist in the event in London four years ago, touched the wall in one minute, 44.65 seconds to beat South Africa's Chad Le Clos by 0.55 seconds.

It was Sun's second medal of the Games after silver in the 400 free on Saturday.

Conor Dwyer of the United States won bronze.

France's Yannick Agnel, who won gold in London four years ago, was absent after being eliminated in the heats. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)

