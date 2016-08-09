Olympics-Swimming-Sun takes men's 200m freestyle gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 8 Sun Yang became the first Chinese swimmer to win the Olympic men's 200 metres freestyle gold medal on Monday.
Sun, silver medallist in the event in London four years ago, touched the wall in one minute, 44.65 seconds to beat South Africa's Chad Le Clos by 0.55 seconds.
It was Sun's second medal of the Games after silver in the 400 free on Saturday.
Conor Dwyer of the United States won bronze.
France's Yannick Agnel, who won gold in London four years ago, was absent after being eliminated in the heats. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.