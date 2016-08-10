Olympics-Swimming-Phelps to race 4x200m freestyle relay

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 Michael Phelps could add two more medals to his collection of 23 on Tuesday after being named in the U.S. lineup for the 4x200 metres freestyle relay after he has raced the 200 butterfly final.
The 31-year-old won gold in Sunday's 4x100m freestyle relay, the 19th of his Olympic career, and is the most medalled athlete of all time.
Phelps will swim the last leg of the relay after Conor Dwyer leads off, with Townley Haas and Ryan Lochte completing the lineup.
Lochte, 32, is an 11 times medallist, with five golds. The United States are the defending champions but Britain was fastest in the qualifying heats. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Bill Rigby)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.