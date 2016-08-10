Olympics-Swimming-Phelps to race 4x200m freestyle relay

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 Michael Phelps could add two more medals to his collection of 23 on Tuesday after being named in the U.S. lineup for the 4x200 metres freestyle relay after he has raced the 200 butterfly final.

The 31-year-old won gold in Sunday's 4x100m freestyle relay, the 19th of his Olympic career, and is the most medalled athlete of all time.

Phelps will swim the last leg of the relay after Conor Dwyer leads off, with Townley Haas and Ryan Lochte completing the lineup.

Lochte, 32, is an 11 times medallist, with five golds. The United States are the defending champions but Britain was fastest in the qualifying heats. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Bill Rigby)