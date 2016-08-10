UPDATE 1-Olympics-Swimming-Phelps wins 21st gold in freestyle relay

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 Michael Phelps claimed his second gold medal in one night and the 21st of his career as the United States won the men's 4x200 metres Olympic freestyle relay on Tuesday.
The most successful Olympian of all time swam the final leg to extend his career tally to a total of 25 medals, also including two silver and two bronze.
Earlier he had won gold number 20 with victory in the 200m butterfly.
It was the fourth successive U.S. Olympic victory in the event.
The Americans led throughout, with Conor Dwyer handing over to Townley Haas and Ryan Lochte. There was a huge roar from the Rio crowd when Phelps sprang from the block with a lead of 1.76 seconds over Japan, and 2.88 seconds over Britain.
The Americans touched home in 7 minutes 00.66 seconds.
For Britain, who had qualified first for the final, James Guy overhauled Takeshi Matsuda on the final leg to take the silver in 7:03.13, with Japan clocking 7:03.50.
It was Britain's first medal in this event since they won a bronze in 1984, and made up for Guy's disappointment in failing to pick up a medal in the 200m and 400m freestyle.
But the night belonged to the Americans and Phelps, who after four days of competition in Rio has won three gold medals at his fifth Olympic Games. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.