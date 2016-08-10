版本:
Olympics-Swimming-U.S. wins men's 4x200m freestyle relay, Phelps takes 21st gold

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 The United States won the men's 4x200 metre freestyle relay on Tuesday, with Michael Phelps swimming the anchor leg to take his 21st gold medal.

Britain won silver, and Japan bronze.

Phelps swam the final leg an hour after winning his 20th gold in the 200 metres butterfly.

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

