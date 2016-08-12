版本:
Olympics-Swimming-Phelps wins 200m individual medley for 22nd gold

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 11 Michael Phelps of the United States won the Olympic 200 metres individual medley on Thursday to capture the 22nd gold medal of his career and become the first swimmer to win the same event at four consecutive Games.

Japan's Kosuke Hagino won silver and Wang Shun of China took bronze.

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

