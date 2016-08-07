Olympics-Swimming-Horton, Sun in storm over 'drug cheats'remarks

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 7 Tensions flared between Olympic champion Mack Horton and China's Sun Yang in the moments after their tightly-fought men's 400 metre freestyle final, as the Australian confirmed reports that he had earlier described his rival as a "drug cheat".
Horton, who defeated London champion Sun on Saturday, confirmed remarks he had made to the Australian Associated Press (AAP) about tensions between the two during training.
"I used the word 'drug cheats' because he tested positive," he told reporters about the report that was published before Saturday's final.
Sun, sitting next to Horton at the media conference, served a three-month ban in 2014 after testing positive for a banned stimulant. He said China's sports programmes were clean.
"On the competition stage, every athlete deserves to be respected and there's no need to use these sort of cheap tricks to affect each other," the 24-year-old Sun added.
Sun, who broke down in tears while talking to reporters after the race and became red-eyed again after the press conference, has suffered a number of setbacks since he won two gold medals at the London Games in 2012.
In 2013, he spent a week in jail for crashing a car driven without a license, and last year was involved in an altercation with a Brazilian swimmer at the World Championships in Russia.
In the AAP report, Horton said Sun had splashed water at him during training.
"It got played up a bit but he splashed me to say hi and I ignored him, I don't have time or respect for drug cheats," Horton was quoted as saying in the AAP report.
"He wasn't too happy about that so he kept splashing me and I just got in and did my thing." (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.