2016年 8月 7日 星期日

Olympics-Swimming-Australia's Horton wins men's 400m freestyle

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 6 Mack Horton of Australia won the men's Olympic 400 metres freestyle on Saturday, edging out defending champion Sun Yang of China.

Gabriele Detti of Italy took the bronze medal. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan)

