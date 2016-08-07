Olympics-Swimming-Hagino wins men's 400m individual medley gold

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 6 Kosuke Hagino won the men's Olympic 400 metres individual medley on Saturday to give Japan the first swimming gold medal of the Rio Games.

Hagino, the bronze medallist in 2012, won with a time of four minutes 6.05 seconds to end a U.S. stranglehold on the event dating back to 1996.

Chase Kalisz of the United States, who was fastest in the heats, finished second and Japan's Daiya Seto took the bronze. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)