Olympics-Swimming-Hagino wins men's 400m individual medley gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 6 Kosuke Hagino won the men's Olympic 400 metres individual medley on Saturday to give Japan the first swimming gold medal of the Rio Games.
Hagino, the bronze medallist in 2012, won with a time of four minutes 6.05 seconds to end a U.S. stranglehold on the event dating back to 1996.
Chase Kalisz of the United States, who was fastest in the heats, finished second and Japan's Daiya Seto took the bronze. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.