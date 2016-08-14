Olympics-Swimming-U.S. wins men's medley relay, golden send-off for Phelps

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 The United States won the men's 4x100 metres medley relay on Saturday, giving Michael Phelps a 23rd gold medal in his final Olympic race.
Britain took the silver medal and Australia bronze.
Phelps, who swam the butterfly leg, ends the most successful Olympic career of all time with 23 golds, three silver and two bronze.
Ryan Murphy also broke the world record for the 100 backstroke in the leadoff leg for the U.S., clocking 51.85 seconds to eclipse the 51.94 that compatriot Aaron Peirsol swam in 2009.
(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.