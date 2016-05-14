Swimming-Park asks CAS to "mediate" in fight with KOC over Rio ban

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
SEOUL May 14 Former Olympic swimming champion Park Tae-hwan has asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport to "mediate" with the Korean Olympic Committee (KOC) after he was left off the team due to a controversial doping ban, the KOC has said.
Park, who has already served an 18-month doping ban imposed by world governing body FINA, is fighting to overturn a KOC regulation that has tacked on an additional three-year suspension, which would rule him out of the Rio Olympics.
"Park asked CAS for mediation, and CAS notified the KOC and the swimming federation that such a request came in," a KOC spokesman said on Saturday.
He added that Park had requested an interview with the KOC and the meeting had been scheduled for May 25.
(Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Writing by Ian Ransom Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.