Olympics-Swimming-Britain's Proud might have been Malaysia's pride

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 31 Born in London and raised in Malaysia, Ben Proud could have swum for either country at the Olympics but ultimately it was no contest: At the Rio Games it is Proud (Britain).

The 21-year-old Commonwealth Games 50 metres butterfly and freestyle champion will be an outside medal contender in the 50m free and arrives in Brazil with the sixth fastest time of the year.

Should the stars align, "Proud Brit" headlines will follow but Malaysia -- a country that to date has only ever won medals in badminton and diving -- can take some credit for his formative years.

In 2011, aged 16 and swimming in the Malaysian Open, Proud set a national record in 50m butterfly and was presented with a career-defining choice.

"Coming off the medal podium I was approached by someone who said 'Look, if you want to we can offer you dual nationality to swim for Malaysia.' Being quite patriotic to Malaysia as well as England, it was tempting," he said.

"But I couldn't give away my shot of swimming for Great Britain at such a young age. I'm really glad I didn't make that decision too early because the support I've been given ever since...has been a massive game changer."

Although older brother Oliver did represent Malaysia internationally in wakeboarding, being the godson of British Olympic Association (BOA) chief executive Bill Sweeney may have helped sway the younger sibling's decision.

At the European championships in London in May, Proud won 50m freestyle bronze behind Olympic champion Florent Manaudou of France whose big rivals in Rio will be Australian Cameron McEvoy and American Nathan Adrian.

There is no margin for error, however, and Proud beat McEvoy for Commonwealth Games gold in 2014.

"Manaudou has been dominating 50 freestyle in each competition, so he's definitely going to this meet as the favourite," said Proud.

"But you're more likely to get people messing up in 50 free than any other event."

Proud's family moved to Malaysia when he was five months old and he went to school there before moving back to Britain in 2011.

"Going back now it's quite funny because I walk around and being six foot three (1.9 metres) I stick out like a sore thumb. But I love calling Malaysia my home and it's definitely somewhere I am proud to have grown up in," he said.

The South East Asian experience also gives the Plymouth-based Olympic debutant a different perspective on Rio, and the Zika virus.

"I grew up living in a tropical country, Dengue fever was a massive risk and my dad's had it quite a few times, my brother's had it. I've been quite fortunate not to get it," he said.

"It's all about just being sensible and wearing mosquito repellent when you need to." (Editing by Ed Osmond)