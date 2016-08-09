版本:
Olympics-Swimming-King wins women's 100m breaststroke

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 8 Lilly King of the United States won the gold medal in the women's 100 metres breaststroke at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics on Monday.

Russia's Yulia Efimova was second and Katie Meili of the U.S. took the bronze. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

