Olympics-Swimming-Two Russians launch appeal against Rio ban

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 30 Russian swimmers Vladimir Morozov and Nikita Lobintsev have launched an appeal against the ruling preventing them from competing at next week's Rio Olympic Games.

The duo want the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn the decision of swimming's governing body FINA to ban them as for not falling within the IOC's new criteria on allowing Russian competitors to compete only if they can prove that they are clean and not associated with the country's doping regime.

Lobintsev and U.S.-based Morozov, were part of Russia's bronze-medal winning 4x100m freestyle team at London 2012, while Lobintsev also won a silver medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay at Beijing 2008.

The two swimmers were banned after they were named in a World Anti-Doping Agency-led report into doping in Russia. Neither swimmer has ever been banned from competing for a positive test, and have repeatedly said they are clean athletes.

Four other swimmers banned at the same time, who have previously served doping suspensions, have not yet appealed. (Reporting by Ossian Shine, editing by: Mitch Phillips)