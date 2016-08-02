Olympics-Swimming-FINA lets two Russian swimmers compete at Rio Olympics

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW Aug 2 Swimming's world governing body FINA has allowed Russian swimmers Vladimir Morozov and Nikita Lobintsev to compete at the Rio Olympics, TASS news agency quoted their lawyer Artyom Patsev as saying on Tuesday.
"Yes, Morozov and Lobintsev have been admitted to the Olympic Games by FINA," Patsev told the agency.
The two swimmers had launched an appeal against the ruling banning them from the Rio Olympics even though they have never failed a doping test.
Lobintsev and U.S.-based Morozov were part of Russia's bronze-medal winning 4x100m freestyle team at the London 2012 Games, while Lobintsev also won a silver medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay at Beijing 2008.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.