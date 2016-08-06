Olympics-Swimming-Russian reinstated at last minute for women's butterfly

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 6 Olympic officials hastily rewrote the starting list for the women's 100 metres butterfly heats on Saturday to include Russia's Natalia Lovtsova after she succeeded in overturning a doping ban.
She was one of five Russians who, according to their national federation president on Friday, were reinstated at the last minute after appealing successfully to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The build-up to the Rio Games has been overshadowed by revelations of widespread state-sponsored doping in Russia, and a series of legal cases brought by individual athletes challenging their exclusion.
Lovtsova, 28, will compete in the last of the six heats, which also features world champion Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan, editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.