Olympics-Swimming-China's Sun Yang fails to qualify for 1,500m final

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 China's world record holder and Olympic 1,500 metres freestyle swimming champion Sun Yang failed to qualify for the finals of the event at the Rio Games on Friday.

Sun, who has already won a 200m freestyle gold and 400m silver, was only 16th fastest overall with the top eight going through to Saturday's final.

Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri, the world champion, was fastest in 14 minutes 44.51 seconds. Sun's time was 15:01.97. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; editing by Clare Fallon)