Olympics-Swimming-China's Sun Yang fails to qualify for 1,500m final

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 China's world record holder and Olympic 1,500 metres freestyle swimming champion Sun Yang failed to qualify for the finals of the event at the Rio Games on Friday.
Sun, who has already won a 200m freestyle gold and 400m silver, was only 16th fastest overall with the top eight going through to Saturday's final.
Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri, the world champion, was fastest in 14 minutes 44.51 seconds. Sun's time was 15:01.97. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; editing by Clare Fallon)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.