Olympics-Swimming-No place for dopers on Team USA, says American King

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 Athletes with past doping convictions should not be on Team USA, Olympic breaststroke champion Lily King said on Monday in response to a question about the inclusion of sprinter Justin Gatlin.
King beat Russian Yulia Efimova to win the women's 100 metres breaststroke gold medal, a day after publicly criticising her rival, who has served two previous doping-related suspensions.
She was then asked at a news conference if Gatlin, who also has two past offences, should be taking part in the Rio Games.
"Do I think people who have been caught for doping offences should be on the team? No, they shouldn't," she told reporters at a tense news conference alongside Efimova.
Gatlin tested positive in 2001 for an amphetamine contained in a medication he had taken for attention deficit disorder (ADD). The 2004 Olympic gold medallist and 2005 world champion then failed a test for the banned steroid testosterone in 2006.
Revelations of state-sponsored doping in Russia have dominated the build-up to the Rio Olympics and increased pressure on athletes and officials to take a stand on the divisive issue. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.