Olympics-Swimming-Day after Rio silver, Kalisz has eye on Tokyo gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 7 A day after narrowly missing gold in the men's Olympic 400 metres individual medley, American Chase Kalisz was already thinking about his next shot at the top of the Olympic podium, when the games move to Tokyo in 2020.
"My goal is obviously to be in Tokyo and I'm more driven than ever after last night," the 22-year-old native of Baltimore told reporters the day after being edged out by Japan's Kosuke Hagino. "I'm going to try to set myself the next four years to be in a position to contend for a gold medal again."
Kalisz took a year off from college to prepare for the Rio Olympics, moving to Arizona to train under Bob Bowman, who also coaches American swimming phenomenon Michael Phelps. He credited that year with Saturday's result.
"The biggest thing was kind of me being isolated, not having any other outside distractions from swimming. So it was eat, sleep, swim and that's all I did," Kalisz said. "I did everything right that I possibly could for a year."
Kalisz overcame a youthful bout of Guillain-Barre syndrome, which paralyzed him for six months, before becoming an elite athlete, a trend that runs in a family where his older sister competed at the college level and two younger siblings contested the U.S. Olympic trials.
He said he hoped his medal would inspire them to similar performances: "My two younger siblings, I would like to think that they can look back on this and hope it motivates them to kind of want to be their best." (Editing by Frank Pingue)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.