Olympics-Swimming-Hosszu wins 100m backstroke to claim second gold

* Hosszu adds backstroke to individual medley gold

* Iron Lady powers through final lap

* Dead heat for bronze

By Mark Trevelyan

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 8 Katinka Hosszu of Hungary won the women's Olympic 100 metres backstroke on Monday to claim her second gold of the Rio Games, edging out Kathleen Baker of the United States.

Canada's Kylie Masse and China's Fu Yuanhui tied for bronze, with the top four separated by just 0.31 seconds.

Australian world champion Emily Seebohm, swimming in an outside lane, set the early pace but Hosszu powered her way through the field in the last half of the race to touch the wall in 58.45 seconds.

Baker, who qualified fastest for the final, clocked 58.75, to finish a hundredth of a second ahead of Masse and Fu.

It was a second gold in Rio for Hosszu, the self-styled 'Iron Lady' of swimming, after her world record-breaking victory in the 400 individual medley on Saturday.

The 27-year-old, who is also in the 200 backstroke, butterfly and medley, had come away empty-handed from three previous Olympics, despite winning five world championships titles.

Seebohm, silver medallist in London in 2012, had achieved the second-fastest time in the heats but qualified for the final in seventh.

She faded in the closing stages on Monday to finish seventh.

Missy Franklin of the United States, the 2012 Olympic champion at 100m, was reduced to a spectator, having failed to qualify in the event for Rio at the U.S. trials.

Franklin was in tears earlier after failing to make the final of the 200 freestyle, but has another chance in the 200 backstroke, in which she also won gold in London.

(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)