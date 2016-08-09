版本:
Olympics-Swimming-Hosszu wins second gold in women's 100m backstroke

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 8 Katinka Hosszu of Hungary won the women's Olympic 100 metres backstroke on Monday, her second gold of the Rio de Janeiro Games.

Kathleen Baker of the United States took the silver medal, while Canada's Kylie Masse and China's Fu Yuanhui dead heated for the bronze.

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

