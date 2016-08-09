Olympics-Swimming-Hosszu wins second gold in women's 100m backstroke

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 8 Katinka Hosszu of Hungary won the women's Olympic 100 metres backstroke on Monday, her second gold of the Rio de Janeiro Games.
Kathleen Baker of the United States took the silver medal, while Canada's Kylie Masse and China's Fu Yuanhui dead heated for the bronze.
(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.