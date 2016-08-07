Olympics-Swimming-Russia's Efimova swims 2nd fastest heat after doping row

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 7 Russia's Yulia Efimova, who won her appeal against a doping ban on the eve of the Rio Olympics, swam the second-fastest time on Sunday in the heats of the women's 100 metres breaststroke.
Efimova, the world champion at the distance, clocked 1 minute 5.79 seconds, a hundredth of a second behind American Lilly King whose compatriot Katie Meili was third in 1:06.00 with holder Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania fourth in 1:06.35.
Revelations of state-sponsored Russian doping overshadowed the build-up to the Olympics, and the country was banned on Sunday from the Paralympics that will follow.
Efimova was one of a number of Russians who successfully appealed, arguing that after serving previous doping bans they should not be punished again by being excluded from Rio.
The 24-year-old, the world champion at 100m, only learned on Friday that she could compete, ending months of uncertainty.
"I was crazy, like, last half-year, I just don't understand what's going on and everything. I'm just happy to be here and I'm ready to race," she said.
Meilutyte declined to comment on her rival's reinstatement. Britain's Chloe Tutton, who swam in Efimova's heat, was ushered away by her press minder when asked how she felt about the Russian's participation.
Efimova is also due to compete in the 200m breaststroke, in which she was world champion in 2013 and won a bronze medal at the London Olympics in 2012.
Efimova was banned between October 2013 and February 2015 after testing positive for traces of the anabolic steroid DHEA. She was also briefly suspended after testing positive for meldonium this year, but cleared in July.
Meldonium was added to the World Anti-Doping Agency's list of banned substances from Jan. 1, but some positive tests were later overturned after WADA said there was a lack of clear scientific evidence about how long it takes for the drug to be excreted from the body. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; editing by Ken Ferris)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.