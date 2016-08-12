Olympics-Swimming-Oleksiak and Manuel tie for 100m freestyle gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 11 Canada's Penny Oleksiak and Simone Manuel of the United States dead-heated for the 100 metres Olympic swimming freestyle gold on Thursday when they both touched the wall in 52.70 seconds.
Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom took the bronze in 52.99.
There was disappointment for Australia's Campbell sisters with world champion Bronte finishing fourth and world record holder Cate, leading in world record time at the turn, fading at the finish to sixth.
London Olympic champion Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands finished fifth. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.