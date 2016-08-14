Olympics-Swimming-United States win women's 4x100 medley gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Simone Manuel anchored the U.S. women's 4x100 metres medley relay team to victory on Saturday for her second gold medal of the Rio Olympics.
The United States were the defending champions and Manuel's swim came about 40 minutes after she won silver in the 50 freestyle. She won the 100m freestyle in a dead-heat with Canada's Penny Oleksiak on Thursday.
It was also the 1000th Olympic gold medal won by the country, the U.S. Olympic Committee said.
Australia took the silver, beating bronze medallists Denmark by just 0.01 of a second.
Dana Vollmer, who swam the third butterfly leg for the United States, was the only one in the race line-up to have also been in the 2012 winning quartet. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.