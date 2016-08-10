版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 09:26 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Ledecky wins women's 200m freestyle for second gold

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 Katie Ledecky of the United States won the women's Olympic 200 metres freestyle on Tuesday to claim her second individual gold of the Rio de Janeiro Games.

Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden took the silver medal, and Emma McKeon of Australia won bronze. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

