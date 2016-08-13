版本:
Olympics-Swimming-DiRado of U.S. wins women's 200m backstroke

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Maya DiRado of the United States won the women's 200 metres Olympic backstroke on Friday, denying a fourth gold medal to Hungary's Katinka Hosszu.

Hosszu took the silver and Canada's Hilary Caldwell won bronze.

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

