奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 09:24 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Japan's Kaneto wins women's 200m breaststroke

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 11 Japan's Rie Kaneto won the Olympic gold medal in the women's 200 metres breaststroke on Thursday, edging out controversial Russian Yulia Efimova who won her second silver of the Games.

Shi Jinglin of China took the bronze.

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

