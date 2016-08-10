Olympics-Swimming-Hosszu takes her third solo gold in 200m medley

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 Hungary's Katinka Hosszu won her third Olympic gold medal in four days on Tuesday with victory in the women's 200m individual medley.
The 27-year-old, who set an Olympic record of two minutes, 6.58 seconds, had already won the 400 individual medley on Saturday and 100 backstroke on Monday.
Britain's Siobhan-Marie O'Connor took the silver medal with Maya DiRado of the United States winning the bronze.
Hosszu, who withdrew from the 200m butterfly earlier on Tuesday to prepare for the evening race, is entered in one more individual event and could equal the women's record of four solo swimming golds at a single Games set by East Germany's Kristin Otto in 1988. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.