Olympics-Swimming-Ledecky smashes own record to win women's 400m freestyle

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 7 United States' swimmer Katie Ledecky broke her own world record on Sunday on the way to winning the women's 400 metres freestyle gold medal at the Rio Olympics.

Britain's Jazz Carlin took the silver medal, and Leah Smith of the U.S. won bronze.

Ledecky led from start to finish to set a new mark of three minutes, 56.46 seconds, bettering the 3:58.37 she set in Australia two years ago. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)