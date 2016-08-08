Olympics-Swimming-Ledecky smashes own record to win women's 400m freestyle

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 7 United States' swimmer Katie Ledecky broke her own world record on Sunday on the way to winning the women's 400 metres freestyle gold medal at the Rio Olympics.
Britain's Jazz Carlin took the silver medal, and Leah Smith of the U.S. won bronze.
Ledecky led from start to finish to set a new mark of three minutes, 56.46 seconds, bettering the 3:58.37 she set in Australia two years ago. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.