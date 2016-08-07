Olympics-Swimming-Hosszu wins women's 400m IM in world record time

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 6 Hungary's 'Iron Lady' Katinka Hosszu smashed the world record on her way to winning the women's 400 metres individual medley on Saturday and claiming her first Olympic medal at her fourth Games.

Maya DiRado of the United States took the silver medal and Mireia Belmonte Garcia of Spain the bronze.

Hosszu, the world champion, went into the event as favourite after setting the second fastest time ever in the afternoon heats.

The Hungarian's winning time of four minutes 26.36 seconds in the final shattered the previous record of 4:28.43 set by China's Ye Shiwen at the 2012 London Olympics, where Hosszu finished an agonising fourth. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)