Olympics-Swimming-Hosszu wins women's 400m IM in world record time

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 6 Hungary's 'Iron Lady' Katinka Hosszu smashed the world record on her way to winning the women's 400 metres individual medley on Saturday and claiming her first Olympic medal at her fourth Games.
Maya DiRado of the United States took the silver medal and Mireia Belmonte Garcia of Spain the bronze.
Hosszu, the world champion, went into the event as favourite after setting the second fastest time ever in the afternoon heats.
The Hungarian's winning time of four minutes 26.36 seconds in the final shattered the previous record of 4:28.43 set by China's Ye Shiwen at the 2012 London Olympics, where Hosszu finished an agonising fourth. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.