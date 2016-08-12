Olympics-Swimming-Denmark's Blume wins women's 50m freestyle heats

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Pernille Blume of Denmark set the fastest time in the heats of the women's 50 metres freestyle on Friday, and Australian sisters Bronte and Cate Campbell qualified comfortably after missing out on medals in the 100 metres.
Blume swam 24.23 seconds in the same heat as Bronte to go through in first place to the evening semi-finals, with Britain's Fran Halsall second fastest and Aliaksandra Herasimenia of Belarus third.
Of the 16 to go through to the semis, Bronte Campbell was fourth fastest, Cate seventh, and defending champion Ranomi Kromowidjojo eighth.
Simone Manuel of the United States was 11th, the morning after dead-heating with Canada's Penny Oleksiak for gold in the 100m.
The Netherlands' Inge Dekker, who underwent cancer treatment earlier this year, was equal 13th. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan, editing by Neil Robinson)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.