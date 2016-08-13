Olympics-Swimming-Ledecky smashes record in 800m to take freestyle treble

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Katie Ledecky of the United States destroyed the field in the 800 metres freestyle on Friday and broke the world record to complete a rare Olympic swimming treble.

Ledecky led from the start to clock eight minutes, 4.79 seconds, beating her previous mark of 8:06.68 set in Austin, Texas in January.

Britain's Jazz Carlin won her second silver medal in 8:16.17, and Boglarka Kapas of Hungary took the bronze.

Ledecky, defending Olympic champion at the distance, added to her golds earlier in the week in the 200 and 400 freestyle and the 4x200 freestyle relay, plus a silver in the 4x100 relay.

The only previous woman to win the 200, 400 and 800 freestyle at the same Games was American Debbie Meyer in 1968.

