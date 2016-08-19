Olympics-Synchronised-Russia's prayer is answered with fifth team gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 19 Their eight pairs of legs batting out of the water in the form of praying hands, Russia's synchronised swimming team swept to their fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal on Friday.
The victory, while expected, was particularly sweet given the high score of 99.1333 points for their free routine and because the choreography was intensely personal for team head coach Tatyana Pokrovskaya.
"Our head coach had a personal drama in the family and it coincided with the time when she had to train us. And this is what went into this routine as a main message," said Natalia Ishchenko of their routine called "The Prayer".
While coy about the family problem that inspired the routine, Ishchenko was not reserved when it came to affirming Russia's dominance of the discipline.
"I happen to believe that this particular programme was the best ever in the history of synchronized swimming," said Ishchenko, wearing a costume with angel wings on the back.
The judges appeared to agree, giving Russia a total team score of 196.1439 for the technical and free routines.
China won silver with total marks of 192.9841, and Japan were third with 189.2056 points.
Russia's balletic grace in the pool, extreme precision and vivid choreographies have given the country a stranglehold on the discipline, although teams from China, Japan and Ukraine are also strong. (Editing by Clare Fallon)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.