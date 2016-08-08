Olympics-Table Tennis-Quadri adds Boll's scalp to his belt to keep alive medal hopes

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 8 Aruna Quadri became the first Nigerian to reach the quarter-finals of the Olympics table tennis men's singles event when he beat 10th seed Timo Boll of Germany 4-2 on Monday.
The 28-year-old Quadri was quick off the blocks as he took an early 3-0 lead against two-time medallist Boll, who was the flag bearer of his country during Friday's opening ceremony, capitalising on the German's uncharacteristic mistakes.
However, Boll, who helped Germany win a bronze medal in the men's team competition in the London 2012 Games, fought his way back, winning the next two sets, but it was in vain as Quadri wrapped up the match in the sixth set.
Quadri, who defeated Chinese Taipei's Chuang Chih-Yuan, ranked seventh in the world, in the third round earlier on Monday, will face world number one Ma Long of China in the quarter-final. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.