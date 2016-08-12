Olympics-Table tennis-Ma Long wins gold in all-China affair

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 11 China's Ma Long overwhelmed his teammate and defending champion Zhang Jike with a 4-0 win to seize gold in the men's table tennis singles final on Thursday, with Japan's Jun Mizutani claiming the bronze.
Ma, the world number one, capitalised on Zhang's mistakes and misses to triumph 14-12, 11-5, 11-4 and 11-4 after thrilling the cheering fans with a high-speed game of rapid-fire spins and quick reflexes.
Ma shaped his fingers into a love-heart that he signalled to the spectators as he celebrated his victory. He then held up a Chinese flag with Zhang to reflect the country's continued domination in the game.
The Olympic medal was the only table tennis accolade that has eluded Ma, who failed to make the Chinese team in London four years ago due to a series of unexpected losses during the qualifiers, despite being world number one at the time.
Mizutani clinched bronze by beating Belarusian Vladimir Samsonov, giving the country its first ever medal in the table tennis men's singles and its second medal ever in the sport. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.