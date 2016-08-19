Olympics-Taekwondo-Zenoorin lands breakthrough bronze for Iran

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 19 Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin kicked and punched down opponents and barriers as she became the first Iranian woman to win an Olympic medal by taking taekwondo bronze in the 57kg category on Thursday.
The 18-year-old former junior world champion fell to the floor and kissed the mat after beating Nikita Glasnovic of Sweden 5-1 in a one-sided contest at the Carioca Arena 3 to secure a breakthrough bronze.
"I am so happy for Iranian girls because it is the first medal and I hope at the next Olympics we will get a gold," said Zenoorin.
"I am very excited and I want to thank my parents and my coach. They really stand behind me and I am so happy."
Iran have won 65 medals at the Olympics in just four sports - wrestling, weightlifting, taekwondo and athletics - with Zenoorin's bronze the Asian nation's fifth medal in Rio. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.