RPT-U.S. TV networks take new risk by airing shows against Olympics

By Jessica Toonkel and Edward Tobin
May 12 The Olympics are such a television
ratings juggernaut for NBCUniversal that rival U.S. networks
have always watched from the sidelines, airing reruns and other
cheap programs that are not going to attract many eyeballs.
But not this year.
With a growing number of people now viewing shows on-demand,
CBS Corp and Discovery Communications for the
first time plan to pit new or popular shows against the global
sporting event.
CBS, for example, will debut a scripted series about
politics by the creators of hit show "The Good Wife." Not to be
outdone, Discovery is bringing back its popular series "Naked
and Afraid XL" -- a reality show where contestants must survive
in the wilderness for 40 days with only one or two items.
Those decision show how quickly changing viewing habits are
forcing media companies to reassess old ways of doing business
to keep audiences engaged, and compete with on-demand
programming from the likes of Netflix Inc.
Also helping matters is that August -- when the Summer
Olympics airs this year -- marks the all-important
back-to-school season when retailers spend big advertising
dollars on TV commercials to market their clothes and school
supplies.
"It used to be that we would just do enough programming to
keep the lights on during the Olympics," said Michael Greco,
executive vice president of programming and research at
Discovery. "That discussion has completely changed."
OLYMPIC EYEBALLS
This year's Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro is expected to
draw more viewers than the record 217 million people who watched
the 2012 London games because they will take place with just a
one hour time difference from the heavily-populated U.S. east
coast.
While CBS and Discovery recognize that many people will
watch the games, they are also betting they will tune into shows
using video on-demand (VOD) or apps from networks or cable
companies that stream programming.
"People have so many more options to catch up on these
shows," said Kelly Kahl, senior executive vice president at CBS
Primetime. "Today, it doesn't feel like you have a losing battle
against the Olympics."
The summer programming strategy comes with risks because not
all viewers are using, or have access to, video on-demand. Fifty
one percent of U.S. cable subscribers used VOD in the past month
in 2015, up from 34 percent in 2010, according to Leichtman
Research Group. For a graphic on U.S. video on-demand growth,
see tmsnrt.rs/1T7EmoM
That's why many networks, like Fox Broadcasting, have
scheduled new shows to end before the Olympics, said Dan
Harrison, head of scheduling at Fox Broadcasting, a division of
21st Century Fox. Representatives at other networks,
including Walt Disney Co's ABC, did not return requests
seeking comment on their summer programming.
Still there are advertisers, such as retailers who want to
get in front of customers for back to school season, that are
looking for opportunities to advertise, according to Krista
Lang, executive director of media and analytics at Atlanta-based
ad agency of at 22squared. This is particularly true for
advertisers who did not want to pay for the premium to run ads
on NBCU during the Olympics, she said.
"ALL IN" vs THE OLYMPICS
CBS is debuting two new original scripted series this
summer, "BrainDead," a comedic-thriller set in Washington, D.C.
and "American Gothic" a murder mystery drama. Both start in June
and will run through the Olympics.
Similarly, Discovery Channel plans to run 23 hours of new
programming during prime time when the Olympics airs. That is up
from nine hours four years ago, said Discovery's Greco.
The network is also going head to head with the Olympics
with "Seven Countries in Seven Days," where different shows on
the network will take place in different countries in order to
tap into the international spirit of the Olympics, according to
Greco. For example, the network will air an episode of "Treasure
Quest," which features treasure hunters, in Brazil.
"We are definitely all in over the Olympics," Greco said.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; editing by Edward Tobin)