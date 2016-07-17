Tennis-Hewitt pulls out of Rio coaching role - report

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MELBOURNE, July 17 Two-times grand slam champion Lleyton Hewitt has opted out of his role as coach of the Australian men's tennis team at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics for "personal reasons", local media reported on Sunday.
Hewitt's withdrawal is another blow for Australia's prospects at Rio after top-ranked players Nick Kyrgios and Bernard Tomic withdrew themselves from consideration.
Tennis Australia had applied to the Australian Olympic Committee to replace Hewitt with former professional Mark Draper, Australian Associated Press said.
Hewitt's agent and Tennis Australia were unable to be reached for comment.
Thanasi Kokkinakis and John Millman are representing Australia in the men's singles at Rio, with John Peers and Chris Guccione in the doubles.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.