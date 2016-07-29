Olympics-Tennis-Baghdatis withdraws from Rio due to injury

July 29 Cypriot tennis player Marcos Baghdatis has withdrawn from next month's Rio Olympics after failing to recover from an elbow injury, the world number 42 said on Friday.

The 31-year-old Baghdatis, runner-up in the 2006 Australian Open, lost to eventual champion Andy Murray in the round of 16 at the 2012 London Olympics.

"It is clear that unless I am 100 percent fit and healthy to compete, I shall not participate at the Olympics because I would be doing injustice to my country," Baghdatis said on Facebook account.

"It is therefore with great sadness that I now announce my withdrawal from the Cyprus Olympic Team. I have already informed the Cyprus Tennis Federation."

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)