Olympics-Tennis-Djokovic knocked out of Rio Olympics by del Potro

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 7 World number one Novak Djokovic was dumped out of Rio Games in the first round on Sunday by Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro, who also defeated him in the bronze medal match at the London Olympics.
Del Potro, former U.S Open champion ranked 145 in the world after an injury-hit few years, stunned the Serb with a powerful display to win 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) in the biggest upset in the tennis tournament. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Daniel Flynn)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.