Olympics -Tennis-Williams cruises through first round despite windy conditions

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 7 World number one Serena Williams progressed through the first round of the Rio Olympics tennis on Sunday despite an error-strewn performance that was not helped by windy conditions that delayed play on most of the smaller tennis courts.
Williams won 6-4 6-2 against Australia's Daria Gavrilova, ranked 42 in the world, but she was far from her best.
The 34-year-old grew increasingly frustrated as the match wore on but was rarely threatened by Gavrilova on centre court.
A ripping wind delayed the start of most tennis matches on the second day, while even those playing on the more protected Centre Court fell foul to the conditions.
"That was first time of my life that I play in (such) terrible conditions. The wind was so fast and the match become so ugly," said Thomaz Bellucci, the top-ranked Brazilian who opened on centre court. "It was almost impossible."
Bellucci, ranked 55 in the world, scraped through into the second round after Germany's Dustin Brown rolled his ankle and had to retire despite leading 6-4 4-5.
Gusts of wind also caused havoc with fans as their plastic cups were sent flying and umbrellas at food tables had to be lowered in case they overturned.
Top seeds Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, and Rafael Nadal are also due to play on Sunday. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Alison Williams)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.