2016年 8月 8日 星期一 21:51 BJT

Olympics-Tennis-Germany's Kohlschreiber out of Rio with foot fracture

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 8 Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber has pulled out of the Rio Olympics due to a foot fracture, the German tennis federation (DTB) said on Monday.

The 32-year-old Kohlschreiber, seeded 13th, had beaten Guido Pella of Argentina in three sets in the first round of the Olympic tournament and was due to meet Slovakia's Andrej Martin later on Monday.

"Stress fracture in the foot -- Philipp Kohlschreiber cannot play his second-round match at the Olympics," the DTB said on Twitter. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)

