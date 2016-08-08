Olympics-Tennis-Germany's Kohlschreiber out of Rio with foot fracture

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 8 Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber has pulled out of the Rio Olympics due to a foot fracture, the German tennis federation (DTB) said on Monday.
The 32-year-old Kohlschreiber, seeded 13th, had beaten Guido Pella of Argentina in three sets in the first round of the Olympic tournament and was due to meet Slovakia's Andrej Martin later on Monday.
"Stress fracture in the foot -- Philipp Kohlschreiber cannot play his second-round match at the Olympics," the DTB said on Twitter. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.