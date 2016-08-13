版本:
Olympics-Tennis-Spain's Nadal and Lopez win gold in men's doubles

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Rafa Nadal and Marc Lopez of Spain won the Olympic men's doubles tennis title on Friday, beating Romania's Florin Mergea and Horia Tecau to secure their country's third gold medal of the Rio de Janeiro Games.

Nadal and Lopez beat the Romanians 6-2 3-6 6-4, while American duo Steve Johnson and Jack Sock beat Canada's Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil 6-2 6-4 to clinch bronze.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

