Olympics-Tennis-Britain's Murray tames Del Potro to retain title

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 Britain's Andy Murray beat Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro 7-5 4-6 6-2 7-5 in a compelling and gruelling Olympic tennis final on Sunday to become the first player to successfully defend the title.
World number two Murray deployed a precision defensive game which eventually wore down the towering Argentine's barreling forehand and powerful service game.
Murray racked up his 18th successive singles win, a hot streak that also brought him a second Wimbledon title. (Reporting By Joshua Schneyer, editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.