Olympics-Tennis-Rodionova sisters called up for Rio

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 1 Australian tennis sisters Arina and Anastasia Rodionova were handed a late Olympic call-up for the women's doubles on Monday.
"Today we were notified that there was a withdrawal from the women's doubles and as first reserves Anastasia and Arina Rodionova have now received a place," said Australian team chief Kitty Chiller at the Rio Games.
"The girls will be our ninth set of siblings in the Australian Olympic team."
Anastasia, 34, will be competing at her second Games while Arina, 26, will be making her Olympic debut. Samantha Stosur and Daria Gavrilova will also be representing Australia in the doubles.
The Rodionova sisters last played together at the French Open in May.
It was not immediately confirmed who had pulled out of the doubles draw.
However, the Slovak tennis federation said earlier that Dominika Cibulkova, ranked 11th in the world in singles, had withdrawn from the Games due to a leg injury.
She had also been due to compete in doubles with Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Rex Gowar)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.