版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 22:10 BJT

Olympics-Tennis-IOC clears eight Russian tennis players to compete in Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 4 The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed the eligibility of eight Russian tennis players to compete at the Rio Olympic Games, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Thursday. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Ed Osmond)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐