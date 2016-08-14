Olympics-Tennis-Russian women win doubles gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 Russia's Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina beat Swiss duo Martina Hingis and Timea Bacsinszky 6-4 6-4 to win Olympic gold in the women's doubles on Sunday.
The victory in a sparsely attended final gave Russia its seventh gold medal of the Rio Games and first in tennis.
Former world number one and five-time grand slam singles title winner Hingis came out of retirement to become one of the world's top doubles players, winning several titles including this year's Australian Open with partner Sania Mirza.
However, the Russian pair, who have played together consistently since 2012 and won two grand slam tournaments, outmatched Hingis and Bacsinszky with deft serve-and-volley play in two quick sets. (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer Additional reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Rex Gowar)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.